Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CLH, SBUX, OXM

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 104,655 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 10,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM) options are showing a volume of 1,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 151,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of OXM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,300 underlying shares of OXM. Below is a chart showing OXM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
