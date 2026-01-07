Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CLF, UPS, AMBA

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 35,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 4,595 contracts, representing approximately 459,500 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 725,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLF options, UPS options, or AMBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CRC Videos
LQR YTD Return
Ross Stores YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.