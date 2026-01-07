Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CLF, UPS, AMBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total of 76,489 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.3% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 5,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,600 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 35,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 4,595 contracts, representing approximately 459,500 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 725,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

