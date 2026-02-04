Markets
CI

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CI, APPS, TEM

February 04, 2026 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI), where a total of 8,046 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 804,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 14,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,500 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 28,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CI options, APPS options, or TEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Datadog DMA
 LXFR Stock Predictions
 ICCM shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Datadog DMA-> LXFR Stock Predictions-> ICCM shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CI
APPS
TEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.