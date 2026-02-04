Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CI, APPS, TEM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI), where a total of 8,046 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 804,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 14,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,500 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 28,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

