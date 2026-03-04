Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CGON, RCL, SGRY

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 31,614 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 134.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,600 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) options are showing a volume of 20,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.5% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CGON options, RCL options, or SGRY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
