Markets
CENX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CENX, OUST, MRVL

May 13, 2026 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX), where a total of 8,637 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 863,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.4% of CENX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 7,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,600 underlying shares of CENX. Below is a chart showing CENX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) options are showing a volume of 20,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,600 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 151,114 contracts, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CENX options, OUST options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Stock Screener
 FRTA shares outstanding history
 Cheap Consumer Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Stock Screener-> FRTA shares outstanding history-> Cheap Consumer Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CENX
OUST
MRVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.