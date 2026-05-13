Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CENX, OUST, MRVL

Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) options are showing a volume of 20,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,600 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 151,114 contracts, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CENX options, OUST options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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