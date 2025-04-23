Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: C, URI, PEN

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,973 contracts, representing approximately 397,300 underlying shares or approximately 50% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 794,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 1,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,400 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
And Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) options are showing a volume of 2,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 229,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, URI options, or PEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
