Markets
C

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: C, URI, PEN

April 23, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 117,930 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 13,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,973 contracts, representing approximately 397,300 underlying shares or approximately 50% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 794,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 1,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,400 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) options are showing a volume of 2,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 229,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for C options, URI options, or PEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dow Component Preferreds
 RFI Historical Stock Prices
 XOXO Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dow Component Preferreds-> RFI Historical Stock Prices-> XOXO Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

C
URI
PEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.