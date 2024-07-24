Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BXMT, AMAT, NKE

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 24,668 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,300 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 116,968 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 8,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,900 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BXMT options, AMAT options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
