Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BOX, MP, BURL

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 74,863 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 138.6% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 44,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 15,089 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 129.8% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 1,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,900 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
