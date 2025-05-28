Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BOX, MP, BURL

May 28, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Box Inc (Symbol: BOX), where a total volume of 22,126 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 153.9% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,400 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 74,863 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 138.6% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 44,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 15,089 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 129.8% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 1,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,900 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

