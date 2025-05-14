Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMC, CSCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 1,951 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 195,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3450 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026 , with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3450 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 55,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 15,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 135,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

