Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMC, CSCO

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 55,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 15,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 135,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, AMC options, or CSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
