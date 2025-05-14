Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMC, CSCO

May 14, 2025 — 07:31 pm EDT

May 14, 2025 — 07:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 1,951 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 195,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3450 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3450 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 55,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 15,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 135,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, AMC options, or CSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
