Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BBAI, PCT, GEO

February 05, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (Symbol: BBAI), where a total of 268,055 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.3% of BBAI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 34.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 41,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of BBAI. Below is a chart showing BBAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 14,918 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 75.1% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,800 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 23,762 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,300 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBAI options, PCT options, or GEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

