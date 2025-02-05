Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BBAI, PCT, GEO

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 14,918 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 75.1% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,800 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 23,762 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,300 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
