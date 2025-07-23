Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BA, NOW, SNV

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 19,417 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 146.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 1,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV) options are showing a volume of 22,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.9% of SNV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SNV. Below is a chart showing SNV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, NOW options, or SNV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
