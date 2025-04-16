Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AXP, SDRL, CVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 19,717 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 1,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Seadrill Ltd (Symbol: SDRL) options are showing a volume of 6,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 610,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SDRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,400 underlying shares of SDRL. Below is a chart showing SDRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 56,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 7,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

