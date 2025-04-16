Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AXP, SDRL, CVX

Seadrill Ltd (Symbol: SDRL) options are showing a volume of 6,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 610,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SDRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,400 underlying shares of SDRL. Below is a chart showing SDRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 56,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 7,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, SDRL options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: JTA Videos
ORA Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CRUD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.