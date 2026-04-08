Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AXP, COF, GLW

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 22,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 52,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,300 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, COF options, or GLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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