Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AXP, COF, GLW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 15,400 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 4,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 22,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 52,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,300 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, COF options, or GLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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