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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AXP, COF, GLW

April 08, 2026 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 15,400 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 22,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 52,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,300 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, COF options, or GLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 The Ten Biggest ETFs
 BSQR market cap history
 Cheap Energy Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
The Ten Biggest ETFs-> BSQR market cap history-> Cheap Energy Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AXP
COF
GLW

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