Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ASPN, GRND, RBLX

Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND) options are showing a volume of 14,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 11,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 67,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.4% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ASPN options, GRND options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
