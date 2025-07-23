Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ASPN, GRND, RBLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN), where a total of 15,908 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.3% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 3,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,100 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND) options are showing a volume of 14,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 11,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 67,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.4% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASPN options, GRND options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.