Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: APP, NPO, ANAB

Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) saw options trading volume of 1,420 contracts, representing approximately 142,000 underlying shares or approximately 147.5% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 96,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And AnaptysBio Inc (Symbol: ANAB) options are showing a volume of 8,724 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 872,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.6% of ANAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 699,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,600 underlying shares of ANAB. Below is a chart showing ANAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APP options, NPO options, or ANAB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
