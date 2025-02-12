News & Insights

Markets
APP

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: APP, NPO, ANAB

February 12, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 58,522 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 150% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 1,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,600 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) saw options trading volume of 1,420 contracts, representing approximately 142,000 underlying shares or approximately 147.5% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 96,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And AnaptysBio Inc (Symbol: ANAB) options are showing a volume of 8,724 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 872,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.6% of ANAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 699,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,600 underlying shares of ANAB. Below is a chart showing ANAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APP options, NPO options, or ANAB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NRG Energy RSI
 LABD Average Annual Return
 PEGA Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
NRG Energy RSI-> LABD Average Annual Return-> PEGA Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APP
NPO
ANAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.