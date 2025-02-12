Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: APP, NPO, ANAB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 58,522 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 150% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025 , with 1,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,600 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) saw options trading volume of 1,420 contracts, representing approximately 142,000 underlying shares or approximately 147.5% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 96,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And AnaptysBio Inc (Symbol: ANAB) options are showing a volume of 8,724 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 872,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.6% of ANAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 699,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,600 underlying shares of ANAB. Below is a chart showing ANAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

