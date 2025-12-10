Markets
AMZN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, ALLY, AAPL

December 10, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 452,864 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 45.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 35,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) saw options trading volume of 22,299 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 8,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,300 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 347,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 49,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, ALLY options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
