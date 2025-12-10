Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, ALLY, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 452,864 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 45.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025 , with 35,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) saw options trading volume of 22,299 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 8,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,300 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 347,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 49,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

