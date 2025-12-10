Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, ALLY, AAPL

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) saw options trading volume of 22,299 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 8,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,300 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 347,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 49,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, ALLY options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
