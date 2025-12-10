Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMPL, DAKT, RDDT

Daktronics Inc. (Symbol: DAKT) options are showing a volume of 1,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 177,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of DAKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,100 underlying shares of DAKT. Below is a chart showing DAKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 21,588 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 2,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,400 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
