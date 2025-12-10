Markets
AMPL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMPL, DAKT, RDDT

December 10, 2025 — 03:44 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amplitude Inc (Symbol: AMPL), where a total volume of 6,635 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 663,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.2% of AMPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,600 underlying shares of AMPL. Below is a chart showing AMPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Daktronics Inc. (Symbol: DAKT) options are showing a volume of 1,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 177,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of DAKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,100 underlying shares of DAKT. Below is a chart showing DAKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 21,588 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 2,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,400 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

