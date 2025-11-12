Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, LLY, ALB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 1.2 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 119.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 210.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 56.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025 , with 90,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 63,483 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 160.2% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 4,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 50,075 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 150.9% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, LLY options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

