Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, LLY, ALB

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 63,483 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 160.2% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 4,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 50,075 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 150.9% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
