Markets
AMD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, CRK, FIVE

April 02, 2025 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 197,879 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 11,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) saw options trading volume of 12,001 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of CRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,600 underlying shares of CRK. Below is a chart showing CRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 13,408 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,600 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, CRK options, or FIVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Historical PE Ratio
 GSUN YTD Return
 ORCL Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Historical PE Ratio-> GSUN YTD Return-> ORCL Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
CRK
FIVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.