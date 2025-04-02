Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, CRK, FIVE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 197,879 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025 , with 11,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) saw options trading volume of 12,001 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of CRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,600 underlying shares of CRK. Below is a chart showing CRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 13,408 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,600 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, CRK options, or FIVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

