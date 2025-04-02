Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, CRK, FIVE

Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) saw options trading volume of 12,001 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of CRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,600 underlying shares of CRK. Below is a chart showing CRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 13,408 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,600 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, CRK options, or FIVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Historical PE Ratio
GSUN YTD Return
ORCL Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.