Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, BTDR, PRGS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 949,595 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 95.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 297.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 48,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) saw options trading volume of 85,982 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 158.4% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 18,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) saw options trading volume of 8,499 contracts, representing approximately 849,900 underlying shares or approximately 146.7% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,200 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

