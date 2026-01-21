Markets
AMD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, BTDR, PRGS

January 21, 2026 — 03:40 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 949,595 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 95.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 297.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 48,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) saw options trading volume of 85,982 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 158.4% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 18,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) saw options trading volume of 8,499 contracts, representing approximately 849,900 underlying shares or approximately 146.7% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,200 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, BTDR options, or PRGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
