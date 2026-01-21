Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, BTDR, PRGS

Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) saw options trading volume of 85,982 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 158.4% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 18,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) saw options trading volume of 8,499 contracts, representing approximately 849,900 underlying shares or approximately 146.7% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,200 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, BTDR options, or PRGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
