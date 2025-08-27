Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALB, PLAB, BURL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 27,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) options are showing a volume of 3,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 311,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 5,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 534,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 881,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, PLAB options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

