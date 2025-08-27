Markets
ALB

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALB, PLAB, BURL

August 27, 2025 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 27,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) options are showing a volume of 3,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 311,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 5,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 534,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 881,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, PLAB options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 JMSB Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GUID
 Viatris RSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
JMSB Average Annual Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GUID-> Viatris RSI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALB
PLAB
BURL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.