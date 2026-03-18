Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AI, V, NVT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 47,817 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 10,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 45,526 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,200 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) options are showing a volume of 13,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of NVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 8,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,600 underlying shares of NVT. Below is a chart showing NVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AI options, V options, or NVT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.