Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AI, V, NVT

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 45,526 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,200 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) options are showing a volume of 13,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of NVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 8,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,600 underlying shares of NVT. Below is a chart showing NVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AI options, V options, or NVT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
EIX Price Target
Water Utilities Dividend Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.