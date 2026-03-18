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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AI, V, NVT

March 18, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 47,817 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 45,526 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,200 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) options are showing a volume of 13,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of NVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 8,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,600 underlying shares of NVT. Below is a chart showing NVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AI options, V options, or NVT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
 EIX Price Target
 Water Utilities Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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