AGIO

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AGIO, VLO, AMTM

November 19, 2025 — 03:34 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AGIO), where a total of 24,712 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 406.2% of AGIO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 608,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AGIO. Below is a chart showing AGIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 43,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180.6% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,600 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMTM) saw options trading volume of 22,095 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 164.3% of AMTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 9,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 914,400 underlying shares of AMTM. Below is a chart showing AMTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

