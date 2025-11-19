Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AGIO, VLO, AMTM

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 43,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180.6% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,600 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMTM) saw options trading volume of 22,095 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 164.3% of AMTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 9,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 914,400 underlying shares of AMTM. Below is a chart showing AMTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
