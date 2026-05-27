Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AFRM, UNH, CELH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 34,244 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.8% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026 , with 5,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,100 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 42,743 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $387.50 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 3,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $387.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 63,249 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 9,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 998,500 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, UNH options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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