Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AFRM, UNH, CELH

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 42,743 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $387.50 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 3,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $387.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 63,249 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 9,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 998,500 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, UNH options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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