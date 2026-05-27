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AFRM

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AFRM, UNH, CELH

May 27, 2026 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 34,244 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.8% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 5,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,100 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 42,743 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $387.50 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 3,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $387.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 63,249 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 9,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 998,500 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, UNH options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AFRM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

AFRM
UNH
CELH

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