Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AFRM, MGM, YOU

February 12, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total volume of 37,652 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 3,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,600 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 23,317 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 1,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,400 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) saw options trading volume of 8,236 contracts, representing approximately 823,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,700 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, MGM options, or YOU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
