Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AFRM, MGM, YOU

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 23,317 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 1,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,400 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) saw options trading volume of 8,236 contracts, representing approximately 823,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,700 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
