Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AFRM, MDB, BLSH

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 9,540 contracts, representing approximately 954,000 underlying shares or approximately 67.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH) saw options trading volume of 8,389 contracts, representing approximately 838,900 underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,300 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, MDB options, or BLSH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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