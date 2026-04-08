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AFRM

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AFRM, MDB, BLSH

April 08, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 35,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.5% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,500 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 9,540 contracts, representing approximately 954,000 underlying shares or approximately 67.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Bullish Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BLSH) saw options trading volume of 8,389 contracts, representing approximately 838,900 underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of BLSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,300 underlying shares of BLSH. Below is a chart showing BLSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, MDB options, or BLSH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Diagnostics Dividend Stocks
 IPKW Options Chain
 Preferred Stocks By Industry

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Diagnostics Dividend Stocks-> IPKW Options Chain-> Preferred Stocks By Industry-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AFRM
MDB
BLSH

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