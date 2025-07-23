Markets
AFRM

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AFRM, ADI, IOVA

July 23, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 29,448 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.6% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,600 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 15,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,500 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) saw options trading volume of 83,690 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 10,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, ADI options, or IOVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

