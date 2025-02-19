Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADI, VZ, CNP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), where a total of 21,401 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.3% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 123,060 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 35,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) options are showing a volume of 19,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of CNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 7,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,000 underlying shares of CNP. Below is a chart showing CNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

