Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADI, VZ, CNP

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 123,060 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 35,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) options are showing a volume of 19,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of CNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 7,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,000 underlying shares of CNP. Below is a chart showing CNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADI options, VZ options, or CNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
