Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADAM, VSAT, GME

Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) saw options trading volume of 49,864 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 285.8% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 16,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 184,968 contracts, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares or approximately 219.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 23,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
