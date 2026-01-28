Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADAM, VSAT, GME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adamas Trust Inc (Symbol: ADAM), where a total of 25,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 404.3% of ADAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 642,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 23,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of ADAM. Below is a chart showing ADAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) saw options trading volume of 49,864 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 285.8% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 16,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 184,968 contracts, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares or approximately 219.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 23,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

