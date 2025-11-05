Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ACMR, RUN, APPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR), where a total of 8,874 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 887,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.5% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 1,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,700 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 61,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 40,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) saw options trading volume of 21,056 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 83.8% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,900 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

