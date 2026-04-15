Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABNB, GOOGL, NKE

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 233,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring April 15, 2026, with 29,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 200,467 contracts, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 23,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, GOOGL options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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