Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABNB, GOOGL, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 28,416 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.6% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 20,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 233,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring April 15, 2026, with 29,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 200,467 contracts, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 23,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, GOOGL options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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