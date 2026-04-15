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ABNB

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABNB, GOOGL, NKE

April 15, 2026 — 01:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 28,416 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.6% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 20,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 233,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring April 15, 2026, with 29,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 200,467 contracts, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 23,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, GOOGL options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock DMA
 EEX Stock Predictions
 Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock DMA-> EEX Stock Predictions-> Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABNB
GOOGL
NKE

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