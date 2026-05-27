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ABG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABG, GXO, DY

May 27, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG), where a total of 5,003 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 154.6% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 323,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 22,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.3% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) saw options trading volume of 4,971 contracts, representing approximately 497,100 underlying shares or approximately 117.2% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 424,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,400 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABG options, GXO options, or DY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ABG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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ABG
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DY

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