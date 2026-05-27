Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABG, GXO, DY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG), where a total of 5,003 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 154.6% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 323,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 22,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.3% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) saw options trading volume of 4,971 contracts, representing approximately 497,100 underlying shares or approximately 117.2% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 424,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,400 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABG options, GXO options, or DY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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