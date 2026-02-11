Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, COIN, MSFT

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 193,533 contracts, representing approximately 19.4 million underlying shares or approximately 164% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 697,615 contracts, representing approximately 69.8 million underlying shares or approximately 158% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring February 11, 2026, with 33,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
