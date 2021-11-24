Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UNH, ACI, WPC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 13,733 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $452.50 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 1,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $452.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) saw options trading volume of 6,172 contracts, representing approximately 617,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,300 underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) options are showing a volume of 3,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 349,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of WPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,400 underlying shares of WPC. Below is a chart showing WPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

