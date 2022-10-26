Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SEER, MRK, MAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seer Inc (Symbol: SEER), where a total volume of 1,331 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 133,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of SEER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,400 underlying shares of SEER. Below is a chart showing SEER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 46,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,200 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) saw options trading volume of 16,113 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,700 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SEER options, MRK options, or MAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

