Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SAVA, ATRC, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total of 126,950 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 542.9% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 19,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

AtriCure Inc (Symbol: ATRC) options are showing a volume of 3,796 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 379,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.1% of ATRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of ATRC. Below is a chart showing ATRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 182,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 11,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

