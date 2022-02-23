Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OPEN, LMAT, NEWR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Opendoor Technologies Inc (Symbol: OPEN), where a total volume of 87,760 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.4% of OPEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 13,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of OPEN. Below is a chart showing OPEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT) saw options trading volume of 500 contracts, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares or approximately 61% of LMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,400 underlying shares of LMAT. Below is a chart showing LMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR) options are showing a volume of 9,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 990,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,700 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OPEN options, LMAT options, or NEWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.