Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OPEN, LMAT, NEWR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Opendoor Technologies Inc (Symbol: OPEN), where a total volume of 87,760 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.4% of OPEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 13,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of OPEN. Below is a chart showing OPEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT) saw options trading volume of 500 contracts, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares or approximately 61% of LMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,400 underlying shares of LMAT. Below is a chart showing LMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR) options are showing a volume of 9,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 990,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,700 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

