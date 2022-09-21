Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ENPH, SITM, LVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 23,150 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 1,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
SiTime Corp (Symbol: SITM) saw options trading volume of 2,629 contracts, representing approximately 262,900 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of SITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 415,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares of SITM. Below is a chart showing SITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 31,412 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring September 23, 2022, with 1,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,300 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:
