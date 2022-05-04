Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ANDE, INSP, PII

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE), where a total volume of 2,900 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 290,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of ANDE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,900 underlying shares of ANDE. Below is a chart showing ANDE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP) saw options trading volume of 1,342 contracts, representing approximately 134,200 underlying shares or approximately 54% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) options are showing a volume of 4,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 438,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 822,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,200 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
