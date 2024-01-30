Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WFRD, HSY, PLOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Weatherford International plc (Symbol: WFRD), where a total of 3,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 314,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of WFRD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 673,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of WFRD. Below is a chart showing WFRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 7,042 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 704,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,800 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (Symbol: PLOW) options are showing a volume of 739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 73,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of PLOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 165,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of PLOW. Below is a chart showing PLOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WFRD options, HSY options, or PLOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.