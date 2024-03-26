Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VKTX, COIN, W

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 122,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 9,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 951,700 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 24,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VKTX options, COIN options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks
Institutional Holders of VE
Institutional Holders of TSQ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.