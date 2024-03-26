Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VKTX, COIN, W

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX), where a total of 90,968 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.5% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024 , with 7,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,100 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 122,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 9,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 951,700 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 24,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

