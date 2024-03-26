News & Insights

Markets
VKTX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VKTX, COIN, W

March 26, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX), where a total of 90,968 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.5% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 7,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,100 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 122,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 9,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 951,700 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 24,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VKTX options, COIN options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks
 Institutional Holders of VE
 Institutional Holders of TSQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VKTX
COIN
W

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.