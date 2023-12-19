News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UWMC, AAPL, LADR

December 19, 2023 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC), where a total of 10,543 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.1% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,200 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 431,327 contracts, representing approximately 43.1 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 52,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR) options are showing a volume of 5,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 511,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of LADR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,900 underlying shares of LADR. Below is a chart showing LADR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

