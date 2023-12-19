Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UWMC, AAPL, LADR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC), where a total of 10,543 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.1% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,200 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 431,327 contracts, representing approximately 43.1 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 52,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR) options are showing a volume of 5,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 511,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of LADR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,900 underlying shares of LADR. Below is a chart showing LADR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UWMC options, AAPL options, or LADR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MBC
Funds Holding MPA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.