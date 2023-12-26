Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UTI, RYZB, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (Symbol: UTI), where a total of 2,369 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 236,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.9% of UTI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 260,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,000 underlying shares of UTI. Below is a chart showing UTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
RayzeBio Inc. (Symbol: RYZB) options are showing a volume of 4,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 409,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86% of RYZB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,700 underlying shares of RYZB. Below is a chart showing RYZB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 51,397 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 84.6% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 4,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
