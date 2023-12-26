Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URI, WEST, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 3,928 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 392,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 774,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,200 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Westrock Coffee Co (Symbol: WEST) options are showing a volume of 1,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of WEST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,300 underlying shares of WEST. Below is a chart showing WEST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 249,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 35,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

