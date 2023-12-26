Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URI, WEST, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 3,928 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 392,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 774,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,200 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
Westrock Coffee Co (Symbol: WEST) options are showing a volume of 1,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of WEST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,300 underlying shares of WEST. Below is a chart showing WEST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 249,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 35,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URI options, WEST options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Chase Coleman Stock Picks
AWR Stock Predictions
RRTS shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.