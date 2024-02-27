News & Insights

Markets
URBN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URBN, DRS, NTNX

February 27, 2024 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN), where a total of 8,282 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 828,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Leonardo DRS Inc (Symbol: DRS) saw options trading volume of 2,667 contracts, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of DRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,600 underlying shares of DRS. Below is a chart showing DRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 12,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,700 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for URBN options, DRS options, or NTNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GBL YTD Return
 WVVI Videos
 PTVE Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

URBN
DRS
NTNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.