Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URBN, DRS, NTNX

Leonardo DRS Inc (Symbol: DRS) saw options trading volume of 2,667 contracts, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of DRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,600 underlying shares of DRS. Below is a chart showing DRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 12,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,700 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
