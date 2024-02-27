Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URBN, DRS, NTNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN), where a total of 8,282 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 828,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024 , with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Leonardo DRS Inc (Symbol: DRS) saw options trading volume of 2,667 contracts, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of DRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,600 underlying shares of DRS. Below is a chart showing DRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 12,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,700 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

