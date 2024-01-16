Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STNG, AAP, HRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 10,082 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.9% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,400 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 11,949 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 7,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,000 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI) saw options trading volume of 1,172 contracts, representing approximately 117,200 underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of HRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of HRI. Below is a chart showing HRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STNG options, AAP options, or HRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
