News & Insights

Markets
STNG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STNG, AAP, HRI

January 16, 2024 — 05:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 10,082 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.9% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,400 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 11,949 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 7,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,000 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI) saw options trading volume of 1,172 contracts, representing approximately 117,200 underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of HRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of HRI. Below is a chart showing HRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STNG options, AAP options, or HRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PGTI Videos
 Institutional Holders of FBRX
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BITX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STNG
AAP
HRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.