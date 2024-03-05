Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPOT, HCP, CECO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 10,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 1,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Hashicorp Inc (Symbol: HCP) saw options trading volume of 11,445 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of HCP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,000 underlying shares of HCP. Below is a chart showing HCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CECO Environmental Corp. (Symbol: CECO) saw options trading volume of 891 contracts, representing approximately 89,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of CECO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 209,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of CECO. Below is a chart showing CECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

