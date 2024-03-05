News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPOT, HCP, CECO

March 05, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 10,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Hashicorp Inc (Symbol: HCP) saw options trading volume of 11,445 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of HCP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,000 underlying shares of HCP. Below is a chart showing HCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And CECO Environmental Corp. (Symbol: CECO) saw options trading volume of 891 contracts, representing approximately 89,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of CECO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 209,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of CECO. Below is a chart showing CECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
