Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SB, IBKR, AAP

Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) options are showing a volume of 4,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 412,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 794,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 8,675 contracts, representing approximately 867,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,700 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SB options, IBKR options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
