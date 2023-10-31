News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: QCOM, DASH, BFAM

October 31, 2023 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 36,383 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 16,489 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 6,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (Symbol: BFAM) saw options trading volume of 2,151 contracts, representing approximately 215,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of BFAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of BFAM. Below is a chart showing BFAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, DASH options, or BFAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

