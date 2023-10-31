Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: QCOM, DASH, BFAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 36,383 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 16,489 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 6,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (Symbol: BFAM) saw options trading volume of 2,151 contracts, representing approximately 215,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of BFAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of BFAM. Below is a chart showing BFAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
