Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PENN, WBD, TNDM

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) saw options trading volume of 256,512 contracts, representing approximately 25.7 million underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 125,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) options are showing a volume of 9,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 995,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
