PENN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PENN, WBD, TNDM

May 21, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total of 67,848 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.8% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 45,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) saw options trading volume of 256,512 contracts, representing approximately 25.7 million underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 125,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) options are showing a volume of 9,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 995,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PENN options, WBD options, or TNDM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

